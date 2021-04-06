Parachute 24 Hour Volume Reaches $286,588.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $16.52 million and $286,588.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,755,285 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.