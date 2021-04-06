Curi Capital Takes $12.17 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 32,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.8% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.37. 205,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $257.54 and a 52-week high of $408.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

