The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. The Blackstone Group posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.96.

BX stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. 55,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after acquiring an additional 155,979 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after buying an additional 822,850 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

