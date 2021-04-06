tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

tru Independence LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Corning stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

