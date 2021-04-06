3,416 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

NYSE AXP opened at $146.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.