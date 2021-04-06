Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.74. The stock had a trading volume of 74,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.93 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The company has a market capitalization of $348.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

