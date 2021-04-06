7,990 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $139.50. 344,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856,929. The stock has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

