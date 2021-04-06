GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $39,679.36

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 46.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 98.4% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $39,679.36 and $156.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,340,733 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

