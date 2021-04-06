Tadpole Finance (TAD) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance token can now be purchased for $13.23 or 0.00022643 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $126,972.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00285314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00106080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00755772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00029975 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,376 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

