Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $13.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.38 million to $15.46 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,113. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Earnings History and Estimates for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

