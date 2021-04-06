Brokerages Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce sales of $13.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.38 million to $15.46 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000.

NASDAQ EDAP traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 2,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,113. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

