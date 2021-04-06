Ignition (IC) Price Up 16% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $182,081.03 and $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,192.27 or 0.99625691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009976 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00098219 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,415,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,485 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.