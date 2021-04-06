WhiteCoin Price Hits $1.55 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00002658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $8.69 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010477 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 236.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

