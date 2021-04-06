Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Greif has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,973.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,676,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 2,989.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 512,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 496,358 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $15,118,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 123,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

