2,871 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $21,733,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

