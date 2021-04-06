Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,483 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.2% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

