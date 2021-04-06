Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Takes $137,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

