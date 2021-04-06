SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 65,658 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $111.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,869. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

