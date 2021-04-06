Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.02). Franklin Covey posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on FC. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

FC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,802. The firm has a market cap of $427.54 million, a PE ratio of -43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 43.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 293.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 47.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

