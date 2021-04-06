Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Front Barnett Associates LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $51.67. The stock had a trading volume of 108,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,264. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

