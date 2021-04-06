UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0126 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $16.85 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

