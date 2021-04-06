Carbon Hits Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Carbon token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $214,102.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,557,578 tokens. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

