Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $468.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.36 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.46.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 55,917 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

