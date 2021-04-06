6,660 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 141.1% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 80.2% in the third quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 57,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Intel stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,582,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

