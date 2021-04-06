swisspartners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.35.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $548.34. 78,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,370. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $361.71 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

