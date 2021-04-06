Cullinan Management (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Down 6.2%

Cullinan Management, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. 970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 301,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Cullinan Management alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.