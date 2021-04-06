AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 4.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 5,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 371,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,516 shares in the company, valued at $13,413,920.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

