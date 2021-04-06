AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 4.2%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.84 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 5,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 371,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
Several analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,750,000 after purchasing an additional 642,962 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth $2,504,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter worth $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.
AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.
