Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.00

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01), with a volume of 100876 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of £77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.66.

Cambria Automobiles Company Profile (LON:CAMB)

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

