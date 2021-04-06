Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.28

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.28 and last traded at C$11.28, with a volume of 1047329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PL. National Bankshares cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable Energy from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.33.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$375.97 million and a P/E ratio of -74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.95.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$116.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.