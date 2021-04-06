Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 132,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,231,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $853.05 million, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 754,042 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

