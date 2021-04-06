Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.75 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,890 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 16.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 726,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $72,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,831. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.