Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 929,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 118,215 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.73 during trading on Tuesday. 2,493,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

