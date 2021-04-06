Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases Shares of 4,860 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,942. The firm has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.39. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

