Valley Brook Capital Group Invests $274,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $558.39. 56,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. The company has a market capitalization of $346.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $536.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.93 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

