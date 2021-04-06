KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits Market Capitalization of $775.37 Million

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One KuCoin Token token can now be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00016601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $775.37 million and approximately $82.73 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00057704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00673230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

