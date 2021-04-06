Crown Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $24,868.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,296.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.34 or 0.01134448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.03 or 0.00456332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001914 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002612 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,895,824 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

