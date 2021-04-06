$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $7.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Masco stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.58. The stock had a trading volume of 63,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,092. Masco has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $115,923,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Masco by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Masco by 153.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after purchasing an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

