BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at $721,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 438,077 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 300.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,621. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $314.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 190,199.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

