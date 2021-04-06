New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.86.

A number of analysts have commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,171,000 after buying an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after buying an additional 949,057 shares during the period. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 175,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

