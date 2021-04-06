Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,132.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

