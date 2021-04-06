Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.58 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $141.22 and a twelve month high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

