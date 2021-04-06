Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,618,000 after purchasing an additional 146,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,460,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

