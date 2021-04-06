TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 5,544 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,544 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,841 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,019.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 62,890 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 139,237 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $315,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $144.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.64 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

