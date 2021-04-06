TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $762,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,769. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

