Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 4,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,153.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last ninety days. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

