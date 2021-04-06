Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.96 and last traded at $34.23. 4,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 505,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $372,747.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

