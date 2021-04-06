Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 172,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,932,156 shares.The stock last traded at $41.51 and had previously closed at $40.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

