Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 5.3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.38 and last traded at $26.46. 57,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,260,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research firms recently commented on VUZI. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

