Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.67. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 23,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,818. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,488 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,898,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,706,000 after buying an additional 57,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

