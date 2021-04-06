TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0158 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $485,340.32 and approximately $12,834.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00675782 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.