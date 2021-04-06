Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALV. Nordea Equity Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.06. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,568. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after buying an additional 212,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 848.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after buying an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

